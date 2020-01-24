Contrasting Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) and MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF)

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) and MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.4% of Provident Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.6% of MSB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Provident Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of MSB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Provident Financial and MSB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial $56.89 million 2.91 $4.42 million $0.58 38.09 MSB Financial $24.15 million 3.73 $4.84 million N/A N/A

MSB Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Provident Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Provident Financial and MSB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 MSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Financial presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.41%. Given Provident Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than MSB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial and MSB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial 9.64% 4.24% 0.46% MSB Financial 16.27% 6.22% 0.71%

Risk & Volatility

Provident Financial has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MSB Financial has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Provident Financial beats MSB Financial on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, consumer, and other mortgage loans. It also originates, purchases, and sells single-family mortgage loans, including second mortgages and equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers investment services comprising the sale of investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds; and trustee services for real estate transactions. It operates through 13 full-service banking offices in Riverside County and 1 full-service banking office in San Bernardino County. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Riverside, California.

About MSB Financial

MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family real estate mortgage loans, commercial and multi-family real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial and industrial loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans consisting of new and used automobile loans, secured and unsecured personal loans, account loans, and overdraft lines of credit. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Millington, New Jersey.

