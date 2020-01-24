Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acer Therapeutics Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for the treatment of ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical need. The company’s product pipeline consists of Edsivo (TM) and ACER-001 which are in clinical stage. Acer Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Opexa Therapeutics, Inc., is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Acer Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

Shares of Acer Therapeutics stock opened at $4.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.26. Acer Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $28.25.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that Acer Therapeutics will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 1,560.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 311,590 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 49.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 49,730 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 105.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 49,023 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 24.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acer Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acer Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.