JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€130.00” Price Target for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

Siemens (FRA:SIE) received a €130.00 ($151.16) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SIE. Morgan Stanley set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €127.00 ($147.67) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €127.18 ($147.88).

SIE stock opened at €115.60 ($134.42) on Wednesday. Siemens has a twelve month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a twelve month high of €133.39 ($155.10). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €117.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €104.52.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

