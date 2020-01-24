Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) to “Outperform”

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $60.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $57.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.76.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $77.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.33.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $433,765.28. Insiders have sold 14,067 shares of company stock worth $690,865 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 234.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 178.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 84.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14,575.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

