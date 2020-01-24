Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Set at $430.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) received a $430.00 price objective from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Netflix to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Netflix from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $377.58.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $349.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $153.07 billion, a PE ratio of 84.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Benin Management CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

