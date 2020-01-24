John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) PT Raised to $7.25

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $7.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 79.40% from the stock’s current price.

BTO opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has a fifty-two week low of $29.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 1,498.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its position in John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

