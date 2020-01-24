Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at Laurentian

Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s previous close.
ADZN stock opened at C$0.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.98. Adventus Zinc has a 52 week low of C$0.72 and a 52 week high of C$1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $94.45 million and a PE ratio of -9.78.
Adventus Zinc Company Profile
