Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) Given New C$1.75 Price Target at Laurentian

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Adventus Zinc (CVE:ADZN) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Laurentian from C$1.85 to C$1.75 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s previous close.

ADZN stock opened at C$0.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.98. Adventus Zinc has a 52 week low of C$0.72 and a 52 week high of C$1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $94.45 million and a PE ratio of -9.78.

Adventus Zinc Company Profile

Adventus Zinc Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

