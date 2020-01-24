Itafos (CVE:IFOS) PT Set at C$0.50 by Raymond James

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) received a C$0.50 target price from Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of CVE IFOS opened at C$0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. Itafos has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Itafos Company Profile
