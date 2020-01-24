Itafos (CVE:IFOS) PT Set at C$0.50 by Raymond James

Itafos (CVE:IFOS) received a C$0.50 target price from Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CVE IFOS opened at C$0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. Itafos has a 1 year low of C$0.45 and a 1 year high of C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.28, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Itafos Company Profile

Itafos operates as a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizers and specialty products company. It operates through Itafos Conda, Itafos Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate, and ammonium polyphosphate.

