Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $221.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Cross Research lowered Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $190.83 on Friday. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $149.80 and a 52-week high of $206.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $190.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.98.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Littelfuse’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 2,264 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.96, for a total value of $416,485.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,713.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Major sold 392 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.40, for a total value of $71,500.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,686.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,991 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,241. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 28,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in Littelfuse by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

