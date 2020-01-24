Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 109.42% from the company’s current price.

FIL stock opened at C$1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 10.04 and a quick ratio of 9.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.39 million and a PE ratio of -5.31. Filo Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.80 and a 1 year high of C$3.25.

Get Filo Mining alerts:

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Filo Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Filo Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.