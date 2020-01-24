Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

KFY stock opened at $43.63 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $492.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

