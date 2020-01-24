Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Saturday, November 30th.
Shares of GIL stock opened at C$39.56 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$30.81 and a 12-month high of C$53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51.
In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 17,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.53, for a total value of C$613,192.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,124,536.11.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.
