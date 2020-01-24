Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target Raised to C$43.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Saturday, November 30th.

Shares of GIL stock opened at C$39.56 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of C$30.81 and a 12-month high of C$53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$38.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$976.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$976.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 17,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.53, for a total value of C$613,192.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,124,536.11.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

