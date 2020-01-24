First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

FR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.67.

Shares of FR stock opened at C$13.41 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$6.86 and a 12-month high of C$16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$128.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total value of C$68,303.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$548,162.91. Also, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 70,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.21, for a total transaction of C$1,141,689.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$149,083.13. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,909.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

