First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target Cut to C$14.00

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$14.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
FR has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$12.67.
Shares of FR stock opened at C$13.41 on Wednesday. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of C$6.86 and a 12-month high of C$16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49.
In other First Majestic Silver news, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total value of C$68,303.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$548,162.91. Also, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 70,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.21, for a total transaction of C$1,141,689.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$149,083.13. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,909.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.
