National Bank Financial Increases Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$21.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$19.50 to C$19.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$21.81.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$18.98 on Wednesday. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of C$10.92 and a 52-week high of C$25.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ero Copper news, Senior Officer Jonathan Nayan Singh sold 2,333 shares of Ero Copper stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$50,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,612,500.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.