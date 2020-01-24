B2Gold (TSE:BTO) PT Raised to C$7.25 at BMO Capital Markets

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 30.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BTO. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Securities raised B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Pi Financial set a C$6.50 target price on B2Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.73.

Get B2Gold alerts:

BTO stock opened at C$5.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of 99.29. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.24 and a twelve month high of C$5.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.64.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$410.30 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Roger Richer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$94,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,345,000. Also, Director Robert Gayton sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.82, for a total value of C$43,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,060,400. Insiders have sold 239,099 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,975 in the last three months.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.