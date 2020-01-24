Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Cut to C$1.40

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Cowen from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BBD.B. TD Securities cut Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$3.25 to C$1.70 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.70 to C$3.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$1.50 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.58.

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$1.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -246.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.84. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$1.53 and a twelve month high of C$3.03.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

