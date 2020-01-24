Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given a C$2.25 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.25 price objective on Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CSFB lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Baytex Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baytex Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.29.

BTE stock opened at C$1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.22, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.28 million and a PE ratio of -7.11. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.33 and a 1 year high of C$3.13.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$424.60 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Trudy Marie Curran acquired 29,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$284,794.20.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

