Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$1.10 at National Bank Financial

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.15% from the stock’s current price.

CS has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC raised their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

TSE CS opened at C$0.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.59. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82. The company has a market cap of $331.67 million and a P/E ratio of -4.56.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$109.47 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Capstone Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining news, insider George Leslie Brack bought 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,160,000. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot bought 71,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,620,822 shares in the company, valued at C$1,834,575.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 327,000 shares of company stock worth $197,640.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.