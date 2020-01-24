US Capital Advisors Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.71) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.74).

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LNG. Raymond James raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $62.85 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $57.90 and a 1-year high of $70.60.

In related news, insider Beresford Richard 138,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. Also, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $120,387.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,219.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,537 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,693 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,584,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 74.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

