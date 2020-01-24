Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest expects that the company will earn $2.60 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s FY2020 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on FMS. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. stock opened at $39.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.58. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $42.75.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 9.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 212.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 70.0% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

