Oppenheimer Comments on Kadmon Holdings Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kadmon in a research report issued on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.54). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Kadmon’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 9,855.14% and a negative return on equity of 188.03%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

Shares of KDMN opened at $4.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.98 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.48. Kadmon has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,470,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kadmon by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,428,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,568 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kadmon by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after purchasing an additional 320,710 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kadmon by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,168,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,903 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kadmon in the 2nd quarter worth $7,597,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Kadmon by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 274,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

