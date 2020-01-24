Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $22.22 Per Share

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Straumann in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee expects that the company will post earnings of $22.22 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Straumann’s FY2020 earnings at $26.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $30.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $34.95 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SAUHF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

SAUHF opened at $1,007.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $976.15 and its 200 day moving average is $877.82. Straumann has a fifty-two week low of $703.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,039.38.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, and clear aligners for applications in replacement, restorative, orthodontic, and preventative dentistry.

