Research Analysts Set Expectations for Pinduoduo Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pinduoduo in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.90) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.89). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PDD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.51.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.97 and a beta of 1.30. Pinduoduo has a fifty-two week low of $18.46 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,773,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 520.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 519,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,750,000 after purchasing an additional 643,591 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,125,000. Barings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,206,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 507,041 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,901,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,697,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

