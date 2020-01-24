Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $7.65 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Weintraub anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $7.65 per share for the year.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Packaging Corp Of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Argus set a $118.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $107.06 on Thursday. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $87.85 and a twelve month high of $114.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.01 and its 200 day moving average is $106.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Trust Co purchased a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $874,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,781,000 after buying an additional 64,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.