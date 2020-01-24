Analysts Offer Predictions for Brigham Minerals Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals Inc (NYSE:MNRL) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2019 earnings estimates for Brigham Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.41. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNRL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.85.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $18.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $23.29.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.50 million.

In other Brigham Minerals news, Director James R. Levy sold 2,955,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $51,371,977.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Yorktown X. Associates Llc sold 802,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $13,944,391.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Brigham Minerals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP/STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

