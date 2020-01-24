GlaxoSmithKline plc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:GSK)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the pharmaceutical company will earn $3.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.28. Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

GSK has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Swann began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. New Street Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays cut GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $48.22.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 502.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,786,000 after purchasing an additional 537,370 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8,264.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 456,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,275,000 after purchasing an additional 451,177 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth $14,000,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth $17,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?

Earnings History and Estimates for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

US Capital Advisors Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc.
US Capital Advisors Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Cheniere Energy, Inc.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. to Post FY2019 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Oppenheimer Comments on Kadmon Holdings Inc’s FY2019 Earnings
Oppenheimer Comments on Kadmon Holdings Inc’s FY2019 Earnings
Straumann Holding AG Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $22.22 Per Share
Straumann Holding AG Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $22.22 Per Share
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Pinduoduo Inc’s FY2019 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Pinduoduo Inc’s FY2019 Earnings
Packaging Corp Of America to Post FY2019 Earnings of $7.65 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts
Packaging Corp Of America to Post FY2019 Earnings of $7.65 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report