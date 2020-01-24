GlaxoSmithKline plc to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) – Research analysts at Svb Leerink lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for GlaxoSmithKline in a report released on Wednesday, January 22nd. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the pharmaceutical company will earn $3.22 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.28. Svb Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

GSK has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Swann began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. New Street Research upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays cut GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $118.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.41. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of $38.16 and a 1 year high of $48.22.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 92.73% and a net margin of 13.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,267,588 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,368 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 502.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 644,331 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,786,000 after purchasing an additional 537,370 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8,264.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 456,636 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,275,000 after purchasing an additional 451,177 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth $14,000,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the third quarter worth $17,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

