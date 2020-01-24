FY2019 Earnings Forecast for NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NMHLY)

NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2019 earnings estimates for NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now expects that the company will earn $1.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

NMHLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NMHLY opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.93. NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR has a one year low of $16.36 and a one year high of $40.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.23.

About NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

Earnings History and Estimates for NMC HEALTH PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:NMHLY)

