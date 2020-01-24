Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) PT Set at CHF 118 by Credit Suisse Group

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) received a CHF 118 price objective from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SREN. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 120 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a CHF 112.80 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 118 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 110.59.

Swiss Re has a twelve month low of CHF 81.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

