Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) PT Set at CHF 118 by Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) received a CHF 118 price objective from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SREN. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 120 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a CHF 112.80 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 118 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 price objective on Swiss Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 110.59.

Swiss Re has a twelve month low of CHF 81.65 and a twelve month high of CHF 98.80.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Analyst Recommendations for Swiss Re (VTX:SREN)

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Swiss Re PT Set at CHF 118 by Credit Suisse Group
Swiss Re PT Set at CHF 118 by Credit Suisse Group
National Bank Financial Lowers Trevali Mining Price Target to C$0.35
National Bank Financial Lowers Trevali Mining Price Target to C$0.35
Thomson Reuters Price Target Raised to C$100.00
Thomson Reuters Price Target Raised to C$100.00
Spin Master Price Target Cut to C$33.00
Spin Master Price Target Cut to C$33.00
Taseko Mines Price Target Raised to C$1.00 at National Bank Financial
Taseko Mines Price Target Raised to C$1.00 at National Bank Financial
Teck Resources PT Raised to C$27.50
Teck Resources PT Raised to C$27.50


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report