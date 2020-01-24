National Bank Financial Lowers Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Price Target to C$0.35

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.40 to C$0.35 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 62.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.30 price target on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.17 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.35.

Shares of Trevali Mining stock opened at C$0.22 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22. The company has a market cap of $204.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.49.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$115.04 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trevali Mining will post 0.0102222 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

