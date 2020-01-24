Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$100.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective boosted by National Bank Financial from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

TSE:TRI opened at C$103.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$96.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion and a PE ratio of 16.07. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$66.53 and a 1-year high of C$104.45.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephane Bello sold 83,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.93, for a total transaction of C$7,341,226.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 221,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,518,251.37.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

