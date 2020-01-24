Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Cut to C$33.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Cormark from C$39.50 to C$33.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.83% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC cut shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$46.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.10.

Shares of TOY stock opened at C$33.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$29.99 and a 52 week high of C$46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a PE ratio of 38.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.50.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$723.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$845.16 million. Analysts expect that Spin Master will post 1.6900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

