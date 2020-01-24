Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to C$1.00 at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.17.

Shares of TKO stock opened at C$0.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.59. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.56.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$82.44 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Battison acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$164,681.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Swiss Re PT Set at CHF 118 by Credit Suisse Group
Swiss Re PT Set at CHF 118 by Credit Suisse Group
National Bank Financial Lowers Trevali Mining Price Target to C$0.35
National Bank Financial Lowers Trevali Mining Price Target to C$0.35
Thomson Reuters Price Target Raised to C$100.00
Thomson Reuters Price Target Raised to C$100.00
Spin Master Price Target Cut to C$33.00
Spin Master Price Target Cut to C$33.00
Taseko Mines Price Target Raised to C$1.00 at National Bank Financial
Taseko Mines Price Target Raised to C$1.00 at National Bank Financial
Teck Resources PT Raised to C$27.50
Teck Resources PT Raised to C$27.50


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report