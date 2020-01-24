Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Raised to C$1.00 at National Bank Financial

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Taseko Mines from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.17.

Shares of TKO stock opened at C$0.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.59. Taseko Mines has a 12 month low of C$0.50 and a 12 month high of C$1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.56.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$82.44 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Brian Battison acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 299,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$164,681.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

