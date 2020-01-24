Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$27.50

Jan 24th, 2020

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TECK.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.38.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$19.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion and a PE ratio of 6.86. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$19.34 and a twelve month high of C$34.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

