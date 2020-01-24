Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Raised to C$27.50

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$27.00 to C$27.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TECK.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.38.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at C$19.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion and a PE ratio of 6.86. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of C$19.34 and a twelve month high of C$34.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

