Raymond James Analysts Give Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) a C$25.00 Price Target

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) has been given a C$25.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.
TSE:RUS opened at C$22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.83. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$18.47 and a 52 week high of C$25.22.
In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 4,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.83, for a total value of C$91,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,750,489.91.
About Russel Metals
Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.
Further Reading: What are no-load funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.