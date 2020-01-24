Raymond James Analysts Give Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) a C$25.00 Price Target

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) has been given a C$25.00 price objective by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

TSE:RUS opened at C$22.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$21.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.83. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$18.47 and a 52 week high of C$25.22.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$869.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 4,000 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.83, for a total value of C$91,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,750,489.91.

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

