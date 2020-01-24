National Bank Financial Increases Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target to C$0.70

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.40 to C$0.70 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 105.88% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NCU opened at C$0.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.30 million and a P/E ratio of -56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.71, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Nevada Copper has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$0.50.

In other Nevada Copper news, Director Michael Brown acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.28 per share, with a total value of C$70,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$140,000.

Nevada Copper Corp., a development stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and other mineral properties in Nevada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, and iron ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Pumpkin Hollow copper property that consists of a contiguous 27 square mile land package comprising private lands, patented, and unpatented mineral claims located in north-western Nevada.

