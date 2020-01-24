Wedbush Weighs in on Tractor Supply’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Tractor Supply in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $4.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.71. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.16.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $93.66 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $82.62 and a 52 week high of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,646.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

