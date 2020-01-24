Wolfden Resources Corp (CVE:WLF) to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Beacon Securities Forecasts

Wolfden Resources Corp (CVE:WLF) – Equities research analysts at Beacon Securities issued their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wolfden Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year. Beacon Securities currently has a “Speculative Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Wolfden Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS.

Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01).

Shares of CVE:WLF opened at C$0.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.12. Wolfden Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.08 and a 12-month high of C$0.24. The company has a market cap of $17.49 million and a P/E ratio of -4.83.

About Wolfden Resources

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for base metal deposits. Its primarily focuses on developing the Pickett Mountain project that covers approximately 6800 acres of land located in Penobscot County, northern Maine.

