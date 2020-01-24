FY2019 EPS Estimates for Summit Midstream Partners LP Lowered by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:SMLP)

Summit Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SMLP) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.37). Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.74 million.

SMLP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Summit Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Summit Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

SMLP stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $297.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 893,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 160,562 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 211,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 117,574 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 84,700 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. 29.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

