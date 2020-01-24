FY2019 Earnings Estimate for Franco Nevada Corp Issued By Raymond James (TSE:FNV)

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Franco Nevada in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $2.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.18.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FNV. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$148.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

TSE FNV opened at C$142.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$132.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$126.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 4.32. Franco Nevada has a 1-year low of C$93.24 and a 1-year high of C$143.54.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$311.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$286.98 million.

In other news, Director David Harquail sold 22,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$127.64, for a total value of C$2,930,231.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 967,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$123,435,155.48. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$129.60, for a total value of C$489,369.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$27,306,072. Insiders sold a total of 63,749 shares of company stock valued at $8,301,088 over the last 90 days.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

