FY2019 EPS Estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) Increased by Analyst

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.30. Raymond James also issued estimates for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Get Labrador Iron Ore Royalty alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of TSE:LIF opened at C$22.18 on Thursday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of C$21.87 and a 12 month high of C$36.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.07. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$46.19 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.78%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.