Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cineplex Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:CGX)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Cineplex Inc (TSE:CGX) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cineplex in a report released on Monday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.89. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cineplex’s FY2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

CGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut Cineplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC cut Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$32.50.

Cineplex stock opened at C$33.89 on Thursday. Cineplex has a 12-month low of C$22.25 and a 12-month high of C$34.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$26.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a PE ratio of 40.88.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$418.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$413.10 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Cineplex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.91%.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

