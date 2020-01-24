Cormark Weighs in on Trevali Mining Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Trevali Mining in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05). Cormark also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TV. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.30 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.35 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trevali Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.35.

Shares of TV stock opened at C$0.22 on Thursday. Trevali Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.15 and a 1 year high of C$0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $204.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$115.04 million for the quarter.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

