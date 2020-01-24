FY2019 EPS Estimates for Cameco Corp Reduced by Analyst (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corp (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Cameco in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$303.00 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cameco from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC cut their price target on Cameco from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday.

Cameco stock opened at C$11.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$10.70 and a 52-week high of C$17.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.57, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

