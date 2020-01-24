Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 360 by Bank of America

Bank of America set a CHF 360 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 330 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 340 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays set a CHF 365 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 225 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of CHF 328.92.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

