Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) vs. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (NYSE:CPKF) Head to Head Comparison

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) and CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH (OTCMKTS:CPKF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shinhan Financial Group $12.61 billion 1.32 $2.87 billion $11.97 2.96 CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH $51.05 million 2.35 $10.82 million $2.17 11.22

Shinhan Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH. Shinhan Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Shinhan Financial Group and CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shinhan Financial Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Shinhan Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Shinhan Financial Group pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Shinhan Financial Group has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Shinhan Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Shinhan Financial Group has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shinhan Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shinhan Financial Group and CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shinhan Financial Group 18.04% 12.35% 0.95% CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH 19.97% 11.38% 1.25%

Summary

Shinhan Financial Group beats CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services. The company also provides corporate banking services, such as investment banking, real estate financing, overseas real estate and development project financing, infrastructure and structured financing, equity/venture investments, mergers and acquisitions consulting, and securitization; derivatives services comprising securities and derivative products, and foreign exchange trading; and working capital loans and facilities loans. In addition, it is involved in treasury and investment activities in international capital markets consisting of foreign currency-denominated securities trading, foreign exchange trading and services, trade-related financial services, international factoring services, and foreign banking operations. Further, the company offers trust account management, securities brokerage, and asset management services, as well as leasing and equipment financing, savings banking, loan collection and credit reporting, collective investment administration, private equity investment, and financial system development services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a network of 865 service centers; 6,076 ATMs; 9 cash dispensers; and 35 digital kiosks. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for corporate and individual clients in Virginia. It operates through Commercial, Commercial – Real Estate, Consumer – Non Real Estate, and Residential – Real Estate segments. The company offers interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides mortgage loans, single-family residential and residential construction loans, lines of credit, and consumer loans; and commercial loans, including owner-occupied commercial development, retail, builders/contractors, medical, service and professional, hospitality, nonprofits, marine industry, and agricultural and seafood loans. In addition, the company offers merchant processing services, accounts receivable financing, wealth management and trust, and cash management services. It operates through 15 branches, including 4 in Northern Neck, 3 in Middle Peninsula, 5 in Williamsburg, and 3 in Richmond. The company was founded in 1900 and is based in Kilmarnock, Virginia.

