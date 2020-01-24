Comparing HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) & FRP (OTCMKTS:FRPH)

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) and HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares FRP and HomeFed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRP 61.11% 1.79% 1.33% HomeFed -4.58% -1.17% -0.92%

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FRP and HomeFed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A HomeFed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

FRP has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeFed has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FRP and HomeFed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRP $22.02 million 22.51 $124.47 million N/A N/A HomeFed $140.57 million 4.23 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

FRP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HomeFed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.0% of FRP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of HomeFed shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of FRP shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of HomeFed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FRP beats HomeFed on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FRP

FRP Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in various real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia. The Development segment owns and monitors the use of parcels of land that are in various stages of development. The Stabilized Joint Venture segment owns, leases, and manages a 305 unit residential apartment building with approximately 18,000 square feet of first floor retail space. FRP Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About HomeFed

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. It also engages in the design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. In addition, the company holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. Further, it holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 948 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. HomeFed Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

