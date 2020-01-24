Critical Review: Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR)

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Rexford Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser -2.33% 3.78% 1.95% Rexford Industrial Realty 21.32% 2.61% 1.69%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Weyerhaeuser and Rexford Industrial Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 2 6 0 2.75 Rexford Industrial Realty 0 3 1 0 2.25

Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.21%. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus price target of $44.25, suggesting a potential downside of 8.89%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than Rexford Industrial Realty.

Volatility and Risk

Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Rexford Industrial Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $7.48 billion 3.07 $748.00 million $1.18 26.12 Rexford Industrial Realty $212.49 million 25.35 $46.21 million $1.12 43.37

Weyerhaeuser has higher revenue and earnings than Rexford Industrial Realty. Weyerhaeuser is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 115.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Weyerhaeuser has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Weyerhaeuser is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Weyerhaeuser beats Rexford Industrial Realty on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2018, we generated $7.5 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,300 people who serve customers worldwide. We are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

