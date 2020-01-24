Raymond James Comments on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Posted by on Jan 24th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

WPM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

WPM opened at $29.19 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 729.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 135.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cypress Energy Partners vs. Superior Energy Services Head-To-Head Survey
Cypress Energy Partners vs. Superior Energy Services Head-To-Head Survey
Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine PT Set at CHF 360 by Bank of America
Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine PT Set at CHF 360 by Bank of America
Shinhan Financial Group vs. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH Head to Head Comparison
Shinhan Financial Group vs. CHESAPEAKE FINL/SH Head to Head Comparison
Analyzing AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration & Cantel Medical
Analyzing AdvanSource Biomaterials Corpration & Cantel Medical
Comparing HomeFed & FRP
Comparing HomeFed & FRP
LRAD and Koss Head to Head Contrast
LRAD and Koss Head to Head Contrast


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report