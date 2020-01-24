Raymond James Comments on Wheaton Precious Metals Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

WPM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

WPM opened at $29.19 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 729.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $223.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 135.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

