Critical Comparison: Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) & UPD (NASDAQ:UPDC)

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) and UPD (OTCMKTS:UPDC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Allied Esports Entertainment and UPD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Esports Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00 UPD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allied Esports Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.29%. Given Allied Esports Entertainment’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Allied Esports Entertainment is more favorable than UPD.

Volatility & Risk

Allied Esports Entertainment has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UPD has a beta of -0.84, indicating that its stock price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Allied Esports Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of UPD shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and UPD’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Esports Entertainment N/A N/A $1.14 million ($0.15) -20.67 UPD N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Allied Esports Entertainment and UPD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Esports Entertainment N/A -28.14% -3.64% UPD N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Allied Esports Entertainment beats UPD on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UPD

As of December 31, 2017, UPD Holding Corp. was acquired by Record STREET Brewing Company, in a reverse merger transaction. UPD Holding Corp. focuses on providing blend meal replacements, dietary specialty foods, and nutraceuticals. It intends to offer Catalyst, which provides essential vitamins and plant compounds that are necessary to aid in metabolic functions; Mini-Meal that offers the essential whey protein isolate intake; Multi-Pro, which provides essential broad-spectrum vitamins and minerals; and BittX that is used to reform the body's disposition toward bitter foods. The company was formerly known as Esio Water & Beverage Development Corp. and changed its name to UPD Holding Corp. in December 2015. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Reno, Nevada. As of December 31, 2017, UPD Holding Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Record STREET Brewing Company.

