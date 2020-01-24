Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Euronet Worldwide.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.04. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.11 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronet Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.67.

Shares of EEFT opened at $166.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.65. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $109.80 and a 1-year high of $171.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.08.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 8,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $1,319,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,064 shares in the company, valued at $13,099,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin L. Bruckner sold 12,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $1,985,135.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,755,755.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,778 shares of company stock worth $19,588,030. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EEFT. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

